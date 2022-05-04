Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.82

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 3.82 and last traded at 3.82, with a volume of 23699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.20.

SOND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonder from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonder presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.71.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The company had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 58.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder in the fourth quarter worth about $8,972,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth $188,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at $113,000.

Sonder Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

