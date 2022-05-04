Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $23,776,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $14,408,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Sony Group stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.99.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

