Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPSAF opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55.

Separately, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($235.79) to €228.00 ($240.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

