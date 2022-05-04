Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPSAF opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55.

Separately, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($235.79) to €228.00 ($240.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About Sopra Steria Group (Get Rating)

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

