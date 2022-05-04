Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 162,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,333,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

SRNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 107,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 766.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

