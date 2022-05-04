Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 162,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,333,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
SRNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
