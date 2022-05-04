Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to report $230.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.30 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $212.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

SHC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 7,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,036. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.36. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after buying an additional 532,903 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after buying an additional 199,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.