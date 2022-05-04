Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.
Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.