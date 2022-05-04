Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

