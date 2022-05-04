Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.96. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 36.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Tooley purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.