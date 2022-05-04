Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,012 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 317,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.