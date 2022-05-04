Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.02. 47,495,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,734,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average of $260.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $570.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

