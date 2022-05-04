Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,188,000. 55I LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.56. 3,559,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,201. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

