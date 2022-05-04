Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $4,664,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,090.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 123,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 188,906 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

