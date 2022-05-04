Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. 934,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,210. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

