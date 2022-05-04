Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. 23,585,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,585,787. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

