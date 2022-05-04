Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,433 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 119,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 94,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,696,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,937,000 after buying an additional 444,276 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,671,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $373.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.62.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.