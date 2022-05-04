Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $8.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 976,951 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

