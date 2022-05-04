Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,160 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. 7,545,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,491,020. The company has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

