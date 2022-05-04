Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.07. 2,459,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,051. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $240.32 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.