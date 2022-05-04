Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 25,064 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,064 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

JPST remained flat at $$50.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,881 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

