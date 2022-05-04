Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 790 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,738,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.22. 2,934,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,922. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average of $156.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $144.74 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

