Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 245.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock traded down $16.31 on Wednesday, hitting $130.54. 185,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,455. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.56.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

