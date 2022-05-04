S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 3.4% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $11.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,070. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.95 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.44.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

