SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,580,000 after buying an additional 260,414 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 254,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 209,108 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,385,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,313,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. 771,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

