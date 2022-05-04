SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 10,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

