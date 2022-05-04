SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up about 1.7% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.75. 178,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

