SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,025,601 shares.The stock last traded at $62.31 and had previously closed at $61.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.52.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,086.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.