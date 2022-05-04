Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.11

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.11 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 51.90 ($0.65), with a volume of 2,339,346 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.03. The stock has a market cap of £259.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

