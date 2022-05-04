Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.11

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.11 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 51.90 ($0.65), with a volume of 2,339,346 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.03. The stock has a market cap of £259.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.
About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)
Read More
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.