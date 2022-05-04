SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $350,352.68 and $478.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.64 or 1.00050423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00046812 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00233647 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00101025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00145748 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00272666 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

