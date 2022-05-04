Spire (SR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Spire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.