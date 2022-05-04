Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 789,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,024 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

