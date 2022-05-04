Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 12,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $52.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

