Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,002. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 230.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 133,914 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

