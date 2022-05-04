Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $75.79 million and approximately $925,924.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011932 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00054103 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 741,255,006 coins and its circulating supply is 674,606,825 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

