SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

SWTX stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.01. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,563,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,719.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 229,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.