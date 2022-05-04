Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.13)-$(0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $252-253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.15 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.92.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 839,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,019. Sprout Social has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

