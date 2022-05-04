Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sprout Social updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.12) EPS.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. 839,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,019. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.13 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

