Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sprout Social updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.12) EPS.
Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. 839,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,019. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.13 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.
About Sprout Social (Get Rating)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
