SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.35% of SPS Commerce worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

