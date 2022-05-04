SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

