SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,281 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SS&C Technologies worth $54,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $276,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,076,000 after purchasing an additional 342,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

