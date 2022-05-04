SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.55

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.55 and last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 2320723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

