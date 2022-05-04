Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $925.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.76 per share, with a total value of $199,108.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

