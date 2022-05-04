Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Reaches $0.0759 on Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $117.64 million and $6.33 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

