Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 519,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $47,227,000 after buying an additional 62,467 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
