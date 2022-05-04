Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 519,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $47,227,000 after buying an additional 62,467 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

