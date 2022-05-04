Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Up to $74.33

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.33, but opened at $79.27. Starbucks shares last traded at $79.42, with a volume of 410,192 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.