Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Up to $74.33

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.33, but opened at $79.27. Starbucks shares last traded at $79.42, with a volume of 410,192 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

