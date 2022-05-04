STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. STARSHIP has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $29,843.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00217686 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00040678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00448387 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,331.62 or 1.86971394 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

