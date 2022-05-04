Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 552,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

