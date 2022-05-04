Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after buying an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STLD opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

