Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLP. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 8,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,448. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

