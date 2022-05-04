Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.06

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 6898041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,517,000. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,335 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

