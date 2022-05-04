Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

SBT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 61,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $343.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

