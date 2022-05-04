Stifel Nicolaus Boosts IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $28.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

ISEE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 82,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,217. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

